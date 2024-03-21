Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Acquires 7,297 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Heritage Global Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,857. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.08.
Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Global
About Heritage Global
Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Heritage Global
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Exploring the Bear Call Spread vs Bear Put Spread Strategies
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Longest Bear Market in History Plus 7 Other Bear Market Facts
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Micron Is the NVIDIA of Memory Chips: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.