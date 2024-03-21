Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) CEO Ross Dove Acquires 7,297 Shares of Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) CEO Ross Dove purchased 7,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,066.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,302,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,332,304. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Heritage Global Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.81. The company had a trading volume of 12,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,857. The stock has a market cap of $104.42 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $4.08.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%.

Institutional Trading of Heritage Global

About Heritage Global

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Global by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

