HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.82.

DINO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on HF Sinclair in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HF Sinclair

Insider Activity at HF Sinclair

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Sinclair

In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,703,866.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DINO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 4,990.9% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 89.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO opened at $61.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.62 and a 200 day moving average of $55.89. HF Sinclair has a one year low of $37.12 and a one year high of $62.20.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 4.97%. HF Sinclair’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 6.38 EPS for the current year.

HF Sinclair Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

HF Sinclair Company Profile

(Get Free Report

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.