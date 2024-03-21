holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0179 on Top Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One holoride token can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $14.89 million and $165,041.71 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, holoride has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About holoride

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 26th, 2021. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01781071 USD and is up 8.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $161,341.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

