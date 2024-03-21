Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT Lowered to $10.50 at UBS Group

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Free Report) had its price target cut by UBS Group from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRZN. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Technology Finance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $11.24 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.94 and a beta of 1.21. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $13.73.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $28.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.21 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Technology Finance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Horizon Technology Finance’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.48%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -269.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,960.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 156,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,838,991.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

