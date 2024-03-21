Horrell Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $142.30 per share, with a total value of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.19.

Get Our Latest Analysis on UPS

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $154.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.64. The company has a market cap of $131.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.