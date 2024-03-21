Horrell Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in IBEX by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBEX by 12.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in IBEX by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in IBEX by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in IBEX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. 35.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX opened at $15.78 on Thursday. IBEX Limited has a 52 week low of $11.45 and a 52 week high of $27.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $277.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.63.

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $132.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.38 million. IBEX had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that IBEX Limited will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Hays Cox sold 9,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $150,597.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 385,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,183,278.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of IBEX in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IBEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

