Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Omnicell worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omnicell by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 8,257 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Omnicell by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,386,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Omnicell by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Omnicell by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,901,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMCL. Benchmark cut their target price on Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Shares of OMCL opened at $27.93 on Thursday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.69 and a 12-month high of $77.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.