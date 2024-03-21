Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,224 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Target makes up about 1.3% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.4% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP raised its position in Target by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Target Stock Performance

NYSE:TGT opened at $170.48 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.32 and its 200 day moving average is $132.73. The firm has a market cap of $78.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $175.53.

Target Dividend Announcement

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 33.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $7,538,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Target from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.38.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

See Also

