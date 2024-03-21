Horrell Capital Management Inc. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies makes up 1.9% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after buying an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $210.09 and a 200 day moving average of $194.55. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.25 and a 52 week high of $218.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.65.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a positive change from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.05%.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,366.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,362 shares of company stock worth $1,772,560 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LHX. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.00.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

