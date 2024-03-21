Horrell Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 425,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. owned 0.34% of Yext worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Yext in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Yext by 311.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yext in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Yext Price Performance

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $6.08 on Thursday. Yext, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day moving average of $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $759.21 million, a P/E ratio of -304.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on Yext from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to offer answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews; and provides customers to update their information and content through its publisher network of maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks, as well as professional services.

