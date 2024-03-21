Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) PT Raised to $23.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.68% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Shares of HST stock opened at $20.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $21.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.25). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $231,493.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total transaction of $280,737.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 441,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 11,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $231,493.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,758,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,892,330.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,861 shares of company stock worth $750,071 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 238,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

