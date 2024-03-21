HSBC Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $76.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by HSBC from $74.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on General Mills from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on General Mills from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.11.

Get General Mills alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on GIS

General Mills Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,574,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,226,771. The stock has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills has a 12 month low of $60.33 and a 12 month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Mills will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,574.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,523,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Mills

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 214.1% in the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.