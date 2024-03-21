HSBC Trims ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Target Price to $30.00

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by research analysts at HSBC from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. HSBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 39.28% from the stock’s current price.

ZTO has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ZTO stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,088,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,845. The company has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of -0.05. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.41.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 254,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 146,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 415,473 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,387,000 after acquiring an additional 13,333 shares during the last quarter. HAP Trading LLC purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the first quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 753.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,896 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 61,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 116.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 839,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,990,000 after acquiring an additional 451,200 shares during the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

