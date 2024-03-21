Hudson Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Hudson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions makes up approximately 1.4% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,213 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTSH shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $75.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $57.24 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.37.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

