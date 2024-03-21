Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $14.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,213 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,933 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $14,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 110,082.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,198,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,360,258,000 after acquiring an additional 49,153,855 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 982.7% during the first quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 341,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,442,000 after buying an additional 310,230 shares in the last quarter. Reframe Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $20,695,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,749,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,197,000 after buying an additional 275,165 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $89.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.19.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

