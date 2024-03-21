Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $3.77 Million Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VLO. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $156.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.33.

Valero Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $169.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.60. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $104.18 and a 12-month high of $171.16.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $35.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.76 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 15.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

