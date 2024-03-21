Hudson Capital Management LLC Has $8.18 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,088 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCO. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $400,000. Strid Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 131,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 506,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,477 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.95 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $20.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.82.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

