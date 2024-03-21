Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,643 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.61.

AT&T Stock Up 0.2 %

AT&T stock opened at $17.21 on Thursday. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.17. The company has a market capitalization of $123.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.