Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,054 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,951 shares during the quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in General Motors by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 50,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 58,016 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 11,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 36,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their target price on General Motors from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Insider Activity at General Motors

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Up 3.2 %

GM stock opened at $42.85 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.10. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $42.89.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.57%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

