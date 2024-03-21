Hudson Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Hudson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.5% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock valued at $5,457,048 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 2.2 %

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.64. The company has a market cap of $187.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.71.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

