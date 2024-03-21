Hudson Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Hudson Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,806 shares during the quarter. PACCAR accounts for 1.6% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $4,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter worth $34,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $121.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $121.88.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.35.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total value of $212,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 32,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.08, for a total transaction of $3,479,105.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares in the company, valued at $10,984,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

