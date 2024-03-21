Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 391 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Hudson Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GLD opened at $202.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $203.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.