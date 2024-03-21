Hudson Capital Management LLC Sells 8,222 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Hudson Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,222 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for approximately 1.8% of Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Hudson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Vistra by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 327,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,867,000 after purchasing an additional 155,533 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Vistra by 323.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vistra by 166.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 189,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,703,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vistra by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 479,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after purchasing an additional 110,555 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $66.75 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 12 month low of $22.67 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The firm has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.03.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total transaction of $4,556,207.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397 in the last 90 days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vistra

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.