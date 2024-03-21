Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $11,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Humana by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,621,731,000 after purchasing an additional 143,883 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Humana by 18.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,322,684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,038,513,000 after acquiring an additional 366,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,293,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,332,000 after purchasing an additional 58,693 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Humana by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,040,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $992,938,000 after purchasing an additional 119,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Humana by 35.9% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,523,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,409,000 after acquiring an additional 402,559 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Humana

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $367.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Humana Price Performance

NYSE HUM traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $350.01. 555,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,813. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $371.98 and a 200-day moving average of $446.80. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $334.54 and a one year high of $541.21.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.00.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

