Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director James H. Roth Sells 6,805 Shares

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director James H. Roth sold 6,805 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total transaction of $649,469.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 69,629 shares in the company, valued at $6,645,391.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HURN opened at $95.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $102.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.33. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HURN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com cut Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 458.2% during the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

