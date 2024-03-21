HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Gap Down to $17.34

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.34, but opened at $16.86. HUTCHMED shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 6,803 shares traded.

HCM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.10 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HUTCHMED presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in HUTCHMED during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for colorectal cancer (CRC), breast cancer, gastric cancer, microsatellite stable-CRC endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, RCC, gastrointestinal, cervical, and solid tumors.

