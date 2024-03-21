Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Insider Frank F. Taplin Sells 11,720 Shares

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) insider Frank F. Taplin sold 11,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $680,932.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 367,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,331,531.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.50 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $54.06.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Research analysts forecast that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HY shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 823.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 190.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 31.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

See Also

