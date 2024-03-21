i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU) Director John A. Begeman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAU – Get Free Report) Director John A. Begeman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.86, for a total transaction of C$37,200.00.

Shares of TSE:IAU traded down C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$1.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.29, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.08. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of C$1.68 and a 52-week high of C$3.61. The company has a market cap of C$607.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.88.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, and polymetallic deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove gold properties located in Lander County, Nevada; the Granite Creek gold project located in Humboldt County, Nevada; the Lone Tree and Buffalo Mountain gold deposits located in Humboldt County, Nevada; and the Ruby Hill mine in Eureka County, Nevada.

