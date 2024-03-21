i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIIV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 124,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 5.9% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IIIV opened at $22.27 on Thursday. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.54 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a market capitalization of $743.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -318.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. i3 Verticals had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $91.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.92 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

