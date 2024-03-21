IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Morgan Stanley

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IDA. TheStreet cut shares of IDACORP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of IDACORP from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim downgraded IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on IDACORP from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.80.

IDA stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $90.08. 45,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,193. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55. IDACORP has a 1-year low of $86.43 and a 1-year high of $112.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.58.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The energy company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.84 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in IDACORP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,634,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,700,000 after acquiring an additional 546,818 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,005 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of IDACORP by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,569 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in IDACORP by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,986 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in IDACORP by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,942 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

