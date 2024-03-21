IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 510 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. TheStreet cut Xcel Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

NASDAQ:XEL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. 1,027,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,953,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $46.79 and a one year high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.548 per share. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.22%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

