IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 3,941 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 368,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.7% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Chevron were worth $54,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth about $648,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 21,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $154.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,775,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,852,143. The stock has a market cap of $287.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $150.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.04. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.39.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

