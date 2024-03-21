IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in McKesson were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,514,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,064,000 after acquiring an additional 122,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in McKesson by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,508,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,399,000 after purchasing an additional 187,371 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 16.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,148,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,953,000 after acquiring an additional 708,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,486,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,447,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in McKesson by 14.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,042,937,000 after buying an additional 294,832 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCK. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.21.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of MCK stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $531.65. 177,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 755,270. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $334.79 and a 1 year high of $537.26. The company has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $508.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $470.92.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

