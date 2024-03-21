IFM Investors Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,536 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $167,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Joule Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.07.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU traded up $10.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $479.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,766. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $300.78 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.63.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.