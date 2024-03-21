IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.96 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $12,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at $54,677,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 173.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moody’s by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.50, for a total transaction of $958,945.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,099 shares in the company, valued at $20,368,273.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Moody’s stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $394.96. 252,995 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,880. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $385.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $285.13 and a one year high of $407.62.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by ($0.14). Moody’s had a net margin of 27.16% and a return on equity of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $420.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $425.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $427.00 to $411.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.42.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

