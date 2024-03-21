IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.22 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 83,304 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 203.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 176 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LNG shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.10.

LNG stock traded down $2.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.59. The company had a trading volume of 588,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.30 and a 1 year high of $183.46. The company has a market cap of $37.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.06. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 69.52% and a net margin of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $15.78 earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

