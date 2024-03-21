IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,272 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $13,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 146.5% during the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $66.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,698,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,873,215. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.25 and a 1 year high of $77.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

