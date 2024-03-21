IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.0% of IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $85,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Visa by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,012,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,802,668,000 after buying an additional 5,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Visa by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,454,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,856,299,000 after buying an additional 3,678,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $62,716,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock worth $12,832,129. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $290.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,941,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $216.14 and a twelve month high of $290.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $533.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.39, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.16.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.30.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

