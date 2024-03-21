IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,185.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $12,722,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,056.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,471 shares of company stock worth $48,712,316. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $269.19. 498,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,311,652. The company has a market cap of $80.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.43 and a 200 day moving average of $246.99. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $217.06 and a 52-week high of $270.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 96.60% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.49%.

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

