IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 2,538 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,173 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $33,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 93,184 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 21,899 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Joule Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Walt Disney from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,307,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,567,216. The company has a market capitalization of $213.71 billion, a PE ratio of 72.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $78.73 and a 1 year high of $117.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

