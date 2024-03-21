IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 410 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $12,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,591,320,000 after buying an additional 4,002,359 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 391.5% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,848,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,313 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $308,885,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 32.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,318,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,897,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515,864 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total value of $165,798.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,547,275.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 670 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.46, for a total transaction of $165,798.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,238 shares in the company, valued at $25,547,275.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $60,372,931 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $272.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

ANET traded up $8.31 on Thursday, hitting $304.89. 1,468,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $270.34 and its 200 day moving average is $229.75. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $305.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

