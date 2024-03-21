IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 503 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $280.43. 201,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 763,912. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a market cap of $49.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.04.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.50%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSA. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

