IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 774 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 80,584 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DexCom were worth $10,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,660,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,274,541,000 after buying an additional 557,543 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,578 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,096,967,000 after acquiring an additional 274,915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.7% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,507,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $420,517,000 after buying an additional 73,654 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of DexCom by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,033,924 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $456,802,000 after buying an additional 44,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in DexCom by 2.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,896,515 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $363,545,000 after acquiring an additional 91,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

DXCM traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $133.90. 1,057,649 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,140,530. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.18. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $139.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.67.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.67.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,304,405.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 11,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.41, for a total value of $1,567,355.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,496,624.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,142 shares in the company, valued at $8,304,405.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,498 shares of company stock valued at $23,441,441 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

