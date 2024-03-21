IFM Investors Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $11,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after acquiring an additional 10,107 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.08. 849,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,801,358. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $83.93 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

