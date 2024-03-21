Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Gap Up to $133.19

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $133.19, but opened at $140.71. Illumina shares last traded at $143.37, with a volume of 283,490 shares.

ILMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.95.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.15 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.22.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen acquired 7,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Illumina by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Illumina by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STF Management LP increased its position in Illumina by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. STF Management LP now owns 2,644 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

