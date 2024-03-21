Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT) Insider Anthony Reilly Purchases 70,000 Shares

Iltani Resources Limited (ASX:ILT – Get Free Report) insider Anthony Reilly purchased 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.16 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$11,200.00 ($7,368.42).
Iltani Resources Stock Performance
About Iltani Resources
Iltani Resources Limited engages in the exploration and development of metal projects in Queensland. The company explores gold, zinc, copper, lead, and precious metal deposits. It holds interest in the Herberton, Northern Base Metal, Rookwood, and Southern Gold Projects located in Queensland; and the Mount Read Volcanics Project located in Tasmania.
