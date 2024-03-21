Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IMCR. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Immunocore from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Immunocore from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.92.

Immunocore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Immunocore stock traded down $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $62.06. 130,095 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,627. Immunocore has a 1-year low of $42.21 and a 1-year high of $76.98. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $70.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immunocore will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Immunocore

In other Immunocore news, insider Leger Tina Amber St sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total value of $305,768.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 170,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 80,472 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,135 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Immunocore in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares during the period. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

Featured Articles

