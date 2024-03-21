Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBTX. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Independent Bank Group from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.87 and a beta of 1.33. Independent Bank Group has a 12 month low of $28.81 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.83 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Independent Bank Group will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 152.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 83.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

