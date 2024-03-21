Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN) Stock Position Decreased by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,583 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.99% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KJAN. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 11,903 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,441,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 1.3 %

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $34.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.