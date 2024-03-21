Insider Buying: Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS) Insider Acquires 27,051 Shares of Stock

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc (LON:AMS – Get Free Report) insider Eddie Johnson purchased 27,051 shares of Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £51,937.92 ($66,120.84).

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 2.0 %

Advanced Medical Solutions Group stock opened at GBX 189.20 ($2.41) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.19 million, a PE ratio of 2,702.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 165.60 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 261 ($3.32). The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 207.86 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 201.98.

Get Advanced Medical Solutions Group alerts:

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a GBX 1.66 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. Advanced Medical Solutions Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,857.14%.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Medical Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.